Lucien Parent died at the age of 88 on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was the youngest child of Edmond and Rose Parent. He had five brothers and two sisters, all of whom preceded him in death. Lucien joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 and served for almost 30 years. He married Elinor Inscoe in 1951. Lucien is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Powell (Michael), Sandra Whitlock (Everette) and Gail Tinsley (George); ten grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and three step great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison PKWY, King George, VA 22485, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.