Nathaniel W. Parker, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 from complications due to congestive heart failure. Born on August 2, 1949, he was a graduate of Norfolk State University and a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by two loving daughters, DeLease Y. Parker of Petersburg and Antoinette R. Parker of Maryland; six brothers, Willie L. Parker of Maryland, John H. Parker of Fredericksburg, Clinton J. Parker of Mathews, Lloyd W. Parker of Spotsylvania, Clarence E. Parker of Richmond, and Russell C. Parker of Bowling Green; one sister, Patricia A. Johnson of Spotsylvania; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Lucy Mae Parker, and his sister, Maebelle P. Alsop. He had a strong faith and encouraged others to put their hopes in God and to help others and their communities. In line with his wishes, the family will have a private farewell with no services. The family requests that any donations in his honor be made to the American Heart Association.