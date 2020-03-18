Pastor William Stanley Parker, 64, Locust Grove, VA entered into eternal rest suddenly, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Parker will be held at 11 am Friday, March 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA followed by a military burial at the Taylor Family Cemetery, 2144 Pinetree Road, Yale, VA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803.(804)863-4411.www.johnsonservices.us