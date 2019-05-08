Thomas W. Parks Jr. 66, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Tuesday, April, 30, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital after a short illness. Thomas is survived by his wife Ann; three daughters, Melissa, Lynn and Jamie; three sons, Kevin, Richie and Jack; and 12 grandchildren. He will be joining his mother, Mary; father, Thomas; and son, Shawn in heaven. Mr. Parks was born November 29, 1952 in Washington D.C. His last occupation was with Hepaco, Inc. in Fredericksburg. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1655 and showed a huge interest in sports, particularly the Redskins. He was well known for his sense of humor and stand out personality. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends who loved him so much. Thomas' family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. A celebration of life will follow the funeral service at the Fredericksburg Moose Lodge on Cherry Road. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.