Milton H. "Butch" Parsons III, 57, of King George County, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Parsons; children Heather Parsons Ocasio (Christopher) and Sean Parsons (Katherin); grandchildren Kayla, Santiago, Mathias, and Abby; sisters Cheryl Moore and Lana Jackson (Kenneth); and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Parsons, Jr.; grandmother Ann Parsons; and nephew Ryan Jackson. A service will be held at noon on Thursday, December 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.