Thomas M. Paton (62) of Stafford, Virginia passed away on March 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tom was born on December 20, 1957 in Washington D.C to Elizabeth Ann and Albert Earl Paton Senior. He was proud to have attended The Merrimac School as well as Charlotte Hall Military Academy. He graduated from Davis and Elkins College in Elkins WV and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Anyone who knows Tom can recall how proud he was to have served his country for 38 years with the FBI, 35 of those being dedicated to his work in Data Centers around the country. One of his greatest achievements was being the Assistant Section Chief during the build of the new Pocatello Idaho data center. He was well respected in his community due to over 25 years of service in the Stafford Recreational Soccer League. From League Commissioner to lining fields and just about anything in between Tom brought a whole new meaning to the term Soccer-Dad for his children TJ and Katie. He didn't stop there, he also was a fully involved Mountain View Marching Band father to his daughter Laura where he helped in the Pit Crew. Tom was truly smitten with his loving wife and partner of many years, Johnna. Side by side they enjoyed trips to the beach and out on their boat, watching sports, and tending to their garden. Together they had a hand to hold, a friend to love, and a deep-down happiness to share. The pride of his life were his children and grandchildren. Most cherished was the quality time Tom and Johnna spent with them playing board games and sharing countless meals. His grandsons Tanner and Chase loved riding with their Poppy in his big tractor around the yard, and sharing his Klondike bars with him too. There isn't anything Tom wouldn't do for his family. Tom was an all-around sports fan with unwavering loyalty to his teams The Redskins and The Capitals. He was such an impassioned fan that on game day you could probably hear Tom shouting at the game on TV from down the street! He was known as the king of crab picking in his family and was always generous enough to give away the best pieces of his crab to whoever was sitting next to him. Tom was also very handy and worked hard to complete lots of projects around the house, you easily earned his respect if you knew how to use a hammer. Tom was proceeded in death by his father Albert Sr. and mother Elizabeth as well as his beloved dog Abby. He is survived by his wife Johnna Paton; his children Thomas Joseph Paton, Kaitlyn Ann Paton and fiancée Julie Carpenter, Laura Jane Watson, Melissa S. Williams and husband Zachary, Jason R. Pettyjohn and wife Tara; his grandsons Tanner and Chase Pettyjohn; his brothers Albert Jr. and Edward; dog Leo and many extended family members. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor at 2:00pm on Sunday March 8th, 2020 at Living Hope Lutheran Church on Courthouse Road in Stafford, VA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Living Hope Lutheran Church 325 Courthouse Road Stafford, VA 22554 or Stafford Soccer 235 Garrisonville Rd. Suite 101 Stafford VA 22554 office@staffordsoccer.com Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com