Gerald Wayne Patton (44) of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond with family at his side. Gerald had acute renal failure related to his bone marrow transplant for leukemia in 2008. The family takes great comfort knowing that he is in his Eternal Home with Our Lord and with his best friend, his mom. Gerald was a lifelong resident of Spotsylvania, a member of Spotsylvania Baptist Church, and a true Southern country boy widely known by folks throughout the area. He was larger than life with simple taste, a heart of gold, and a deep love for and devotion to people, particularly his family. Nothing tickled Gerald more than making people laugh by cracking jokes and sharing stories. He loved cooking and sharing meals with family and friends, always with an overstocked pantry and more food than he could eat. He became even more of a local legend when he moved to the corner at 4-Mile-Fork and took over porch-sitting from his late grandparents; he might not have always known who honked as they passed by, but he always waved. He was never one to turn away a stranger and believed strangers were friends he hadn't yet met. His love for the "country way of life" was his passion; he was knowledgeable about antiques, particularly farm equipment. He was proud of his new home and enjoyed sitting on the porch (his "happy place") and watching and listening to the fish pond. He was the kindest, most-gentlest soul, and will be greatly missed by many. Gerald is survived by father Johnnie Patton, brother Kenneth Patton, sister Lisa Patton Perry (Carl Poates), and fiancé Heather Goodwin; aunts Naomi Oliver, Linda Sale, Freda Oliver, and Patricia Patton; his step-children Hunter and Ericka Gatewood; Heather's children Lexi and Derick Goodwin; numerous cousins and countless friends; and his beloved Dachshunds Cocoa and Duke. He was predeceased by mother Edna Mae Patton, maternal grandparents Daniel and Laura Oliver, paternal grandparents Annie Patton (Lambert Dye) and Wesley Patton (Jean); aunt Mary Frances Thurston; uncles Otis Patton, Claude Oliver, Paul Oliver, William Thurston, and Jerry Sale; and sister in-law Vickie Patton. Due to COVID-19, the graveside service and interment beside his mother at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Spotsylvania, on Wednesday April 22 will be private, with Pastor Jeffrey Parsons officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as circumstances allow and will be announced on social media and in the Free Lance Star Newspaper. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Gerald's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org) or Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (FredFood.org). Online condolences at johnsoncares.com.
