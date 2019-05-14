81, of Midlothian, Va. passed away May 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linard Hatcher and Lucy Etta Weedon Edwards. She is survived by two brothers, Kenneth G. Edwards (Shirley) of Woodford, Va. and Jerry Edwards (Lucy) of Glen Allen, Va.; sister, Evelyn E. Wimmer (Jim) of Forest, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy retired from AT&T. She loved playing golf, gardening, camping and NASCAR. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.