Betty J. Payne, 60, of Stafford County passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. Betty was a loving wife, mother and maw maw. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Donald R. Payne, Sr.; children Donna Smith (James), Donald R. Payne, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Lori Blakely; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Bobbie, Jerry, Marie, Steve and Michael; and numerous half-brothers, half-sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, fathers and many family members. A service will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Stafford. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Healthcare, www.vitascommunityconnection.org. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.