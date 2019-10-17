Elwood Hause Payne, Jr., 72 of Partlow passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Elwood proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He had retired after 36 years with Southland/McLane Mid Atlantic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood H. Payne, Sr. and Elizabeth Broaddus Payne. Survivors include his daughter, Melinda Payne Hammack (Chad); his sister, Mary Bernice Sale (Bill); two granddaughters, Genevieve and Addison; niece, Shannon "Half Pint" Sale; nephew, Scott Sale (Perri) and great nieces, Katie and Peyton Sale. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 pm at Waller's Baptist Church, Partlow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Waller's Baptist Church. www.storkefuneralhome.com.