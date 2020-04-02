Ernest Joseph Payne, 70, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Fredericksburg. Born in North Kingstown, RI, he retired from the Water Department there. He had served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974. He had worked at Hall's Grocery where he made many friends. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing and cherished time spent with family. Among his survivors are his wife of 20 years, Sue Ellen Payne, his step-daughters, Christy White (Wilson) and Rebecca Jenkins (Sean), his grandchildren, Sean, Jr. and James Jenkins, his siblings, Tony Payne, Leah Payne and Jania Wagner and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private with burial on the family farm in King George. Memorials may be made to the Westmoreland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 65 Mt. Holly Road, Mount Holly, VA 22524. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
