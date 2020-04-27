Katherine Boutchyard Payne, 85, of Falmouth passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020. Lifelong resident of Stafford county and active member of Fredericksburg Baptist church where she looked forward to weekly Sunday School class. A self-starter, in high school she worked as a bookkeeper and traveled to New York City alone for a day of site seeing. As a civilian employee with the Marine Corps at Quantico she taught herself computer programming. She continued her federal career at the Treasury Department where she served as a program manager and was responsible for the Direct Deposit program. After retiring from the Treasury Department's Financial Management Service, she pursued a life goal and attended Germanna Community College and Mary Washington College, where she earned a bachelor's degree at the age of 58. In retirement she worked as a docent at Mary Washington's Belmont and made memories traveling around the U.S, Europe and China. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sports games, music concerts, plays and life events. Katherine was a faithful and loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend and child of God; believing that good manners could get you far in life. She could wallpaper a room, paint a fence, balance a checkbook, and sew a dress before lunch on Saturday. She was a kind and compassionate caregiver to those who couldn't care for themselves. She enjoyed gardening, watching golf, basketball and baseball on TV and reading biographies. The Power of Positive Thinking was a favorite book that impacted her life. She is described by all who knew her as a strong woman, role model, best friend, and go-to advisor. She is survived by her sister Edith Taylor; four children, Becky Claxton, Mary Katherine Wood (Jett), Dwight Payne, and Laura Zotian (Bob); seven grandchildren, Virginia, Marshall, Michael, Katherine (Katie), Sarah, Jennifer and Nicholas; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; cousins; and other beloved extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Sarah (Seay) Carneal and Robert Emmitt Boutchyard; former spouse Warren C. Payne, and son-in-law Steve Claxton. There will be a private graveside interment. The family plans to host a celebration of life event when limits on public gatherings are lifted. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
