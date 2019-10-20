Mamie Arlene Payne, 80, of Fredericksburg passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Mamie enjoyed spending time at the city dock fishing and hanging out with friends. Survivors include her children, Carolyn Payne (Clyde), Doris Surles (Ted), Edmund B. Payne, Jr. (Barbara), Becky Henry (Tom), Sylvia Hill (Donnie), Ricky Payne (Patti) and Melissa Payne (Jenis); 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings Howard Fleming, Anna Graninger, Charles Fleming and Ronnie Fleming; She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund B. Payne, Sr., son Johnathan R. Payne, grandson Johnathan B. "J.B." Payne, companion Giles E. Campbell and her brother, Leslie Fleming. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.