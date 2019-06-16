Marcia Kay Payne, 72, of Spotsylvania passed away on Thursday, June 13 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Payne was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Survivors include her husband, Benjamin J. Payne; children Alisa K. Thompson (Ethan) and Scott Payne (Rachel); grandchildren Adryan A. Payne, Meagan Thompson and Shane Thompson; siblings Barbara Liu (Marvin), Bill Holliday (Sue) and Rick Holliday (Cindy); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Logan; granddaughter Mackenzie; parents William and Catherine Holliday; and brother Larry Holliday. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Friday, June 21 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.