Nelda Lee Payne, 96, of King George, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home. Nelda was born on August 26, 1923 in Wauchula, FL where she met her husband of 63 years. After World War II, Nelda moved to Falmouth and later Fairview Beach, where she was commonly known as everyone's mother with her kitchen and home filled daily with family and friends. Nelda always had time to listen and share her infectious smile. She was a kind, loving woman whose focus in life was her family both in Virginia and Florida. Survivors include her children, Karen Rice, Spencer Payne, Roger Payne, and Margaret Perry; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Payne; son Robert Payne; and brother B.J. Norris. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at Falmouth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests a charitable contribution to the Falmouth Cemetery, 2220 Warrenton Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Payne, Nelda Lee
