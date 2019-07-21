Ruth Stevens Payne, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 29, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, VA and devoted member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Ruth was born on February 27, 1924 to the late Bernard and Cornelia Stevens. She attended the State Normal and Industrial School for Women at Fredericksburg. Ruth was married for 65 years to her childhood sweetheart, the late Alvin Edward Payne, Jr. (Eddie). Ruth and Eddie started the Payne Electric Co. in downtown Fredericksburg, selling and repairing household appliances. Later, they founded Payne Heating & Cooling Inc. and the business relocated to what is now Stonefront Plaza shopping center at the corner of Harrison Road and Jefferson Davis Hwy. They built the corner building from the ground up to house their new business. Ruth managed the finances and Eddie worked in sales and repairs. On the side, Ruth and Eddie had a country band called the "Happy Rovers" with a weekly radio show and regular live performances, playing once with Patsy Cline. Later, they formed the "Stardusters", a large group playing big-band music of the 40's and 50's to clubs from DC to Northern Virginia. The greatest testament to the essence of Ruth is the inspiring way she lived her life. She always put the needs and concerns of others ahead of her own. She was the ultimate optimist and motivator, seeing the positive in every situation. She uplifted those with whom she interacted, from a cashier to a grandchild. Phone calls from family were always greeted with a happy "Hey Baby" or "Hello Dawlin". She would often describe a painful day by saying "My knee hurts real bad but the sun is shining and my flowers are blooming." She dearly loved to garden and created big, beautiful, brilliantly colored roses. She sat near them on cool mornings and read her Bible and the daily newspaper. Ruth embodied the true definition of a Christian life. She consistently lived every day with deep joy and with a grateful heart. She had a deep and abiding faith. When she could not make it to church on Sunday mornings, she devoted late hours to watching "preaching" on TV every Saturday night after The Lawrence Welk Show. She was a devoted follower of ministries of Billy Graham and Dr. Robert Schuller. Ruth is survived by her son Ron Payne (Wendy Woods) of Manakin-Sabot, VA and daughter Robyn Payne Modly (Tom) of Annapolis, MD, in addition to four grandchildren Noelle Modly Ulman (Chris), Zachary Modly, Natalie Modly Schmidt (Sam) and Dorian Modly. Ruth had one great-grandchild (Harper Ulman). A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 13 at the Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fredericksburg Baptist Church.