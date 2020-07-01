Karen Kay Pearce, 77, died June 22, 2020, at Harmony on the Peninsula in Yorktown, VA, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Kay grew up in Newport News and graduated from Newport News High School in 1960. She went on to receive both her Bachelor and Master of Arts Degrees from Madison College (now JMU). Kay moved to Fredericksburg, VA in 1970 to become a member of the first faculty of Germanna Community College. She served as an Assistant Professor of Secretarial Sciences and Computer Literacy until her retirement. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lydia Pearce, and her brother, Raymond Pearce, Jr. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Andra B. Pearce of Hampton; three nieces, Barbara Taft (Ray) of VA, Kathy Koman (Jan) of TX, and Jennifer Paxton (David) of UT; and many cousins, great-nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, at 3:00 p.m., at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA, officiated by Rev. Dr. Marc Mason of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Kay's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.act.alz.org/site/donation), 225 Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
