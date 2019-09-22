Lillian Irene Pearman, 94 of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Greenfields Assisted Living. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Farley; son, Ron Pearman; two sisters, Bettye Ballard and Billie Albertson; brother, Donald Philpott; and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel at 12:00 pm, with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mary Washington Hospice Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com