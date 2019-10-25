Theresa Jane Gilkerson Pecor, 60, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home in King George County, VA. Theresa was born in Maryland to parents Isaac Glen Gilkerson and Sarah Elizabeth Buchanan Gilkerson. Theresa, a life-long waitress, was loved by all her customers, especially those from Perkins Restaurant in Fredericksburg. Theresa enjoyed travel and time spent with family. Theresa was preceded in death by both her parents as well as her brother Robert "Bobby" Gilkerson. She is survived by her husband Michael Pecor, two children Michael Robert Pecor and Amanda Pecor Hamlet and her husband Russell Hamlet; two brothers John Isaac Gilkerson and Darvin "Danny" Gilkerson; three grandchildren Haley, Gracie and Colton; mother-in-law Hale VanValza Pecor; as well as a mother figure to many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.