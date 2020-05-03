Elizabeth Pellegreen, 61, of Spotsylvania passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at VCU Medical Center after a long, courageous battle with Leukemia. Her loving husband, Scott Bailey and sister Barbara were by her side. Elizabeth was born in Uniontown, PA to Mike and Anna Rocheck. She graduated from Uniontown H.S. and Mary Washington University in Virginia, and taught science at Thornburg Middle School for 25 years. Though her visitors were limited by the present crisis, she was never alone. Jesus held her in the palm of his hand and surrounded her with his host of angels. Elizabeth was deeply committed to her faith, family, and school community. She had a quick wit, good nature, strong independent spirit, a big heart, and absolute love for her children and grandchildren. Elizabeth enjoyed teaching and nurturing young minds, instilling in her students a love of science and learning. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and listening and watching for the loons in the mountains of Maine, the birds at her feeders, her devoted dogs, and so many other things. Survivors include her husband, Scott Bailey; sons Earl "Jerry" Pellegreen (Meghan) of Spotsylvania, and Samuel Pellegreen (Emily) of Fredericksburg; step-children Tiffany Schrader (Jimmy), Locust Grove and Gregory Bailey, Newburg, NY; her grandchildren, Addison, Benjamin, Aimee, Caroline, James, Joanna, Sofia, Samuel, and John Pellegreen; siblings Edward Rocheck (Vicky) of New Port Richey, FL, Annette Orslene (William) of Warren, OH, Bernice Rocheck of Brunswick, OH, Elaine Hippley (Jerry) of Chesterfield, OH, Barbara Kubitza (Mike) of Canfield, OH, and Albert Rocheck of Martinsburg, WV; and many loving and devoted nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Michael and Kenneth Rocheck. Due to limitations created by the Coronavirus, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thornburg Middle School ATTN: Children's Food Fund in memory of Elizabeth Pellegreen, 6929 North Roxbury Mill Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
