Thomas Jefferson Pemberton, 86, a lifelong resident of Stafford County, passed away April 5, 2020 at Capitol Caring Halquist Center. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris "Joan" Pemberton; Children Jeffrey G. Pemberton (Sandra), and Patricia L. Crenshaw; Grandchildren Melissa A. Pemberton and Kevin R. Pemberton; Great Granddaughter Autumn M. Pemberton; and many Nieces and Nephews. Known by most as "TJ", he owned a Construction Business and loved his relationship with the Lord. He was a member for many years of Friendship Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served as a Deacon. Later he became a member of Kings Highway Baptist Church. When he retired his favorite thing to do was go fishing on Marco Island, Florida. He loved being with people and always enjoyed giving his time to help others. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.