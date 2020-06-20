Donnie Lee Pence, Sr., 74, of Spotsylvania county passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Donnie served proudly for the U.S. Army during The Vietnam War. He worked as a crane operator for many construction companies around the area and out of state. Donnie loved riding Harley-Davidson's. He enjoyed going to car and bike shows as well as going to auctions with his wife, Gale. As we all know Don was involved with many organizations including American Legion, Moose, Eagles, and VFW. Don was loved by so many is going to be missed dearly. Fly-High Don. Survivors include his wife, Gale Pence; children, Becky Pence-Brill (Randy), Donnie Lee Pence, Jr., Roy Allen Pence, and JoAnna Marie Pence; two step-children Teresa Gale Stevens Deavers and Wayne Andrew Deavers, Jr.; grandchildren Elizabeth, Alyssa, Brooke, Devin, Andrew, and Kailie; step-grandchildren Brandon, Jennifer, Gwen, and Tyler; and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Roscoe Pence; and his mother, Thelma Mae Purtee Pence. A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Following the service a reception to celebrate Don's life will be held at Fredericksburg Field House. 3411 Shannon Park drive Fredericksburg VA, 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donnie Pence, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.