Donnie Lee Pence, Sr., 74, of Spotsylvania county passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Donnie served proudly for the U.S. Army during The Vietnam War. He worked as a crane operator for many construction companies around the area and out of state. Donnie loved riding Harley-Davidson's. He enjoyed going to car and bike shows as well as going to auctions with his wife, Gale. As we all know Don was involved with many organizations including American Legion, Moose, Eagles, and VFW. Don was loved by so many is going to be missed dearly. Fly-High Don. Survivors include his wife, Gale Pence; children, Becky Pence-Brill (Randy), Donnie Lee Pence, Jr., Roy Allen Pence, and JoAnna Marie Pence; two step-children Teresa Gale Stevens Deavers and Wayne Andrew Deavers, Jr.; grandchildren Elizabeth, Alyssa, Brooke, Devin, Andrew, and Kailie; step-grandchildren Brandon, Jennifer, Gwen, and Tyler; and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Roscoe Pence; and his mother, Thelma Mae Purtee Pence. A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Following the service a reception to celebrate Don's life will be held at Fredericksburg Field House. 3411 Shannon Park drive Fredericksburg VA, 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…