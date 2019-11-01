Thomas C. Pendergraft, 74, of Fredericksburg passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont surrounded by loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Thomas was born to Reva and George Pendergraft on June 2, 1945 in Thermopolis, Wyoming. He was a devoted son, caring brother, loving husband and father. Tom was an eagle scout, and a 1971 cum laude graduate of (BSEE) of Christian Brothers University, Memphis. He completed graduate studies in electronics and systems engineering at Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran from 1963 1967 and was on the USS Ticonderoga and USS Bonhomme Richard aircraft carriers during the Vietnam War. Tom worked at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren, VA for 33 years, and was executive director from 1999-2004. While executive director he received the Federal Executive of the Year Award. He was the technical director at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems for fifteen years, and most recently was employed at SimVentions as an engineer performing missile systems integration. Tom had a passion for mentoring young engineers to enhance their careers. He was an active member of St. Jude's Catholic Church and was chairman of the building and finance committee, an usher, and a Eucharistic Minister. Survivors include the love of his life, Michele; children Christopher (Kathleen), Jason, Jeremy (Lisa), Heather (Todd), and Celina; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Judy Williams (Fred) and Theresa Garduno; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 4 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date in Plattsburgh, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com