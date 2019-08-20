Lillian Myrtle Percival, 90, of Triangle passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was a founding charter member and president of the Mickey Finn Detachment Ladies Auxiliary at the Marine Corps League in Triangle. She enjoyed working with children and was a leader for the Junior Girls at the VFW 1503. She was also a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle. She enjoyed flower gardening and crafts, but sewing and quilting were her true passion. She is survived by her children, Donald Percival, and Penny Stevens; grandchildren, Todd Stevens, Ted Percival, Adam Percival, Trish Byerly, Chris Parr Jr., and Katie Parr; and she was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Chris Parr III, and the recent arrival of Rowan Percival. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Percival; and her daughter, Deborah Anne Parr. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness or St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com