Sue Lewis Perkinson, 92, of Mineral passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 13, 1926 in Alberta, VA to the late Russell and Sue Daniel Lewis. Mrs. Perkinson was a member of Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church and past member of the Women's Circle. She enjoyed watercolor painting and gourmet cooking. She is survived by three children, Norma Perkinson Jackson (David), Louis Edward Perkinson, and Hunter Conn Perkinson, Jr. (Carol), all of Mineral; three grandchildren, Hayley Perkinson, Hunter Perkinson, III, Stephanie Gits (Clayton); seven great grandchildren, Sophia Gits, Samantha Gits, Hunter Perkinson, IV, Summer Perkinson, David Jackson, III, Brynn Jackson, and Mia Jackson; and daughter in law, Bernadette Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hunter Conn Perkinson; her six siblings; and her grandson David Jackson, II. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am at Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, VA 23117 with Rev. Lindsey Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue's name to Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church.