Raymond H. Perrin Jr., affectionately known as "Big Daddy Ray", 81, of Spotsylvania County went to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Ray was born on January 14, 1938 in Richmond to Raymond and Dorothy Perrin. He graduated from Hermitage High School in Richmond and attended Virginia Tech. Ray was employed at Purvis Ford as a Sales Manager for 35 years. He enjoyed life, playing golf, fishing, motorcycle riding, bicycle riding and being with his family. Ray was an active member of Goshen Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School to senior adults for many years and was also involved in other activities at the church. He did not have an enemy and to know him was to love him. Ray will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, both in Fredericksburg and his old Hermitage High School friends. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce; two sons, Dean (Yvette) and Trey (Monica); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, David (Virginia) of Jetersville; and sister, Dottie (Paul) of Indiana. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Goshen Baptist Church with a reception and visitation following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goshen Baptist Church in Ray's honor. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.