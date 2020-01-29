On Tuesday January 14th Wilhelmina (Billie) Endicott Perrine lost her 5 year struggle with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease. To the end she maintained her great smile, positive demeanor, and never complained. Billie grew up in Pulaski, VA and went on to graduate from Mary Washington College in 1967. Shortly after graduating college, she married Fred Perrine and settled down in King George County to raise a family. Her career spanned many years as a teacher at Emmaus School for Girls and as a director of the Early Learning Center Preschool, both in King George County. Billie spent much of her free time with her dogs, particularly Bearded Collies, of whom the last and most special was Lily. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Fred Perrine and her sons Christopher Perrine, with his wife Margaret Lim and sons Trevor and Riley of Singapore, and Nicholas Perrine, and his wife Nichole and children Claire and Gavin of Elkton, VA. We are certain her great smile will find a special place in heaven. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 2pm at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Parkway, King George. Please dress business casual - no ties. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association- DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, VA 20850 or online at www.alsinfo.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
