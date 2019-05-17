Marilyn H. "Tom" Perry, of Spotsylvania, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home. Marilyn was a member of Spotswood Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Mildred P. Thomas (George, Jr.), and Elizabeth P. Trent (Gary); grandchildren Zachary T. Thomas, Stewart and Jonathan Trent; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Caleb, and Conner Myers. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bobbie S. Perry, and granddaughter Emily B. Trent. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.