It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas Vernon Peyton on July 8, 2019 at his home from complications of Parkinson's. Vernon was born in Stafford County on July 18, 1946. He graduated from Stafford High School in 1964. Vernon received his Associate's Degree from Chowan College and completed one year at the University of Richmond. Vernon was the manager of the Auto Center for Montgomery Ward for 32 years and the store manager for Camping World in Manassas. He finished his career at Safford RV. Vernon enjoyed boating, country music, and all sports, and he had a great love for dogs, especially Labradors. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Terry; and his two children Kim Stephens (Scott) and Chris Peyton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Hilda Peyton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Washington Hospital Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.