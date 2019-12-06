Eric Jacob Pfenninger, 83, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home in King George, VA. Eric was born in Montclair, NJ, to parents Otto Pfenninger and Doris Hahn Pfenninger both of Flemington, NJ. Eric was a 1954 graduate of Lambertville High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard numerous ships as a Gunners Mate. Eric was stationed on the USS Blandy DD943 during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired after 20 years of service while stationed at Thurso, Scotland. Eric was preceded in death by both his parents and son Eric Jacob Pfenninger, II. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Rita C. Pfenninger; daughters Wanda Campbell (Bill) of Rowley, MA. and Peggy Pfenninger of Portland, OR; sons Jerry Pfenninger (Sherry) of King George, VA, Christopher Pfenninger of Vancouver, WA, and David Pfenninger (Christine) of Lombard, IL; six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard Pfenninger of Sarasota, FL, Robert Pfenninger of Philadelphia, PA, Erwin "Murphy" Pfenninger (Jayne) of Frenchtown, NJ, Martin Pfenninger (Johanna) of Stockton, NJ, and a sister Nancy Neylan (Jack) of Ewing, NJ; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Veterans & Family Support (www.virginiaveteransservicesfoundation.org). Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.