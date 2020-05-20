It is with great sadness to say that Mieko Phegley, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Okinawa, Japan on July 30, 1937. Mieko was married to Jack Lowell Phegley, who preceded her in death. They were longtime residents of Spotsylvania County. She was an avid gardener, her goya (Japanese bitter melon) grew in abundance which she shared with all of her friends who loved the vegetable. At her request there will be no funeral or graveside services. She will be laid to rest with her husband Jack at Quantico National Cemetery. At the end of this national pandemic her friends will gather to celebrate her life. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

