Patricia (Pat) Ayer Phillipo, 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home. Pat was born in Keene, New Hampshire in 1933. She was the beloved wife of 64 years of Richard (Dick) Phillipo. Pat and Dick met at UNH in 1954. She and her husband Dick lived in Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove for 30 years. Pat was active in the Lioness and Ladies workshop. Pat is survived by her husband, Dick; three daughters, Lynda, Susan, and Diane; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also mourned by two dogs, Maggie and Stella. Pat was the only daughter of the late Ross and Nellie Ayer. She also had three older brothers, who all preceded her in death. A private graveside service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
