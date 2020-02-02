David Thomas Phillips, 42, of Beaverdam, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, January 27, 2020. David was born on December 12, 1977 in Jacksonville, NC. He served in the U.S. Army and then earned his bachelor's degree at Mary Washington University. David worked as the district manager for Republic Services. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Kost-Phillips; parents Patricia and Gary Phillips; sisters Michelle Phillips and Beverly Pimienta; and brother Gary Von Phillips. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 4 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ladysmith. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
