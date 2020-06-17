SKCM (Ret.) Cabell Bascom Phillips SKCM (Ret.) Cabell Bascom Phillips, 93, of Fredericksburg entered the Heavenly Fleet on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home with family by his side. C.B. was born and raised on a farm in the Pulaski area of Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Navy where he met his lovely bride. He retired after serving faithfully for 30 years. He then was employed by Rappahannock Regional Jail and Fredericksburg Auto Auction, along with continuing to manage the family farm. Survivors include his loving wife, Ellen; children David, Vicki, and Ricky; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ellen, Shane, David II, Robert, Tammy, and Cody; great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Hallie, Cierra, Dillon, Kadence, Jonathon, Wyatt, Maecie, and Nora; great-great-grandchildren Valerie, Emy, Cooper, Meadow, Waylon, and Bascom expected in July of 2020. He was preceded in death by his first born son, Buck. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…