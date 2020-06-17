SKCM (Ret.) Cabell Bascom Phillips SKCM (Ret.) Cabell Bascom Phillips, 93, of Fredericksburg entered the Heavenly Fleet on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home with family by his side. C.B. was born and raised on a farm in the Pulaski area of Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Navy where he met his lovely bride. He retired after serving faithfully for 30 years. He then was employed by Rappahannock Regional Jail and Fredericksburg Auto Auction, along with continuing to manage the family farm. Survivors include his loving wife, Ellen; children David, Vicki, and Ricky; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ellen, Shane, David II, Robert, Tammy, and Cody; great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Hallie, Cierra, Dillon, Kadence, Jonathon, Wyatt, Maecie, and Nora; great-great-grandchildren Valerie, Emy, Cooper, Meadow, Waylon, and Bascom expected in July of 2020. He was preceded in death by his first born son, Buck. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.