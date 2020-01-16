Margaret Joy "Maggie" Pichette, 74, of Stafford County, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home. Maggie's life revolved around her family and friends. Although she was proud of the business she had built, it was the relationships she cultivated that were truly important to her. All of her best memories were of time spent with the people closest to her. Maggie loved to tell stories of summers on her grandparents' farm; running around with her sisters, helping with the animals, and laughing at her grandfather's pranks. Maggie was a very strong, passionate person, who experienced heartache and overcame many obstacles to make a success of her life. Her greatest source of pride was her daughter, Robin Renee. Maggie will be remembered by everyone for her sense of humor, her love of the beach and her adoration for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Anderson, Sharon Cox (Steve), and Kelly Nelson (Rob); her daughter, Robin Renee Dalziel (Roger); and three grandchildren Matthew, Erica, and Alexander. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Jayne Pichette; and her son, Keith Luker. A private Celebration of Life with a scattering of her ashes will be held at Maggie's favorite place, the beach. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.