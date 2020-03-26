Gladys B. Pickett, 96, of Woodford, died Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab. Born in Caroline County, she was the widow of Aubrey Denton Pickett, Jr. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Wayne Pickett and his wife, Debbie; a grandson, Timothy Pickett and his wife, Tiffany Pickett; and three grandsons, Cameran, Gavin and Winston Pickett. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 621, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.