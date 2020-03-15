43, of Montross, VA was found on January 4, 2020. He was a graduate of Hayfield High School, Alexandria, VA in 1995. Andy completed many drafting courses at Northern Virginia Community College and was a student at George Mason University. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 14160 Ferndale Rd. Woodbridge, VA 22193. Burial will follow at Holy Redeemer Anglican Church/Grant United Methodist Church Cemetery 11264 Kings Hwy. Montross, VA 22520. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).