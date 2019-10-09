Stanley Wayne Piotrowski, 71, of Colonial Beach, passed away at his home on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He had worked as a carpenter, had formerly volunteered with the Colonial Beach Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking, riding his bicycle, spending time with family and discussing politics. He is survived by his sisters, Norma Durrett (Bob), Debi McGhee (J.W., III) and Catherine Marsh as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Colonial Beach Fire Department, 312 Colonial Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 or the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Online guest book at www.storkefuneralhome.com.