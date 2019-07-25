Naomi Pippen, 87, was called to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, July 19, 2019. Naomi was born in Luverne, Ala. on January 4, 1932 to the late Lester and Izola Dukes. She was a resident of Detroit, Mich. from the age of 6 and spent the last 10 years of her life in Fredericksburg. Naomi worked at Chrysler in Detroit until returning home full-time to continue work as a great homemaker. The name Naomi means "Pleasant" and she was regarded as pleasant by family and friends; as well as a very good mother to her children. Naomi leaves to cherish her memories eight children, Sylvia I. Hurley of Columbus, Ga., Zelda D. Dixon (Herman) of Detroit, Mich., Rosalyn Askew Rhone (the late Ray Rhone) of Detroit, Cassandra Benefield of Fredericksburg; Jacqueline Nichols (Karl D.) of Fredericksburg; Marquetta Colbert of Fredericksburg, and sons Jermaine S. Pippen (Emani) of Northville, Mich., and Antonio J. Pippen (Angela) of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.; along with 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Eugene Mack of Detroit; as well as a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Pippen, Jr.; daughter Carolyn Askew; and eight brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Highway Assembly of God, 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.