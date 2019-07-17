Francis Fitzgerald Pitts, 55, of Bowling Green died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. He was a loving husband to his wife of 35 years, Marcia Pitts; a wonderful father to four children, Russell Pitts, Heather Moon, Norman Baldeon and Antonio Baldeon; his mother, Mildred Pitts; his sister, Sharon Powers, special aunt, Alma Lee Rollins; two grandchildren, Tyler Plotner and Noah Lopez; nephew, Christopher Powers and Dennis Pitts, who he thought of as his brother. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Storke Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.