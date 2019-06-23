Just days shy of her 94th trip around the sun, and after a gallant fight with complications from a fall; the nighttime sky acquired a new sparkling, bright star on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A lifelong Virginia resident "Ms Sally" was born in Louisa County on the 23rd of July in 1925. The youngest daughter of Charlie & Alice Dean she returns home to them and her siblings.... her husband Alex & their son CH For 38+ years Sally Pleasants was the face of Woodmont Nursing Home where she provided facility tours, performed admissions, and was crowned Queen of customer service. And though she also held jobs in the office at Chancellor Elementary and as a teller at Farmers & Merchants Bank, being Alex's wife, CH and Bills mom Jessica, Logan, & Caitlyn's great grandmother and most especially Karly & Billy's Nanny were her favorite titles. Sally is survived by her son William "Bill" Pleasants (wife Phyllis Botelho), granddaughter Karly Silkensen (husband Scott), grandson William "Billy" Thomas Pleasants Jr, and 3 great grandchildren Jessica, Logan, and Caitlyn. Daughter-in-law Sue McGhee Pleasants and a nephew Thomas Pleasants Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to Sally's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road Spotsylvania VA 22553 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11 am until time of Service at 12 pm. Interment will follow in the Memorial park. Online condolences and fond memories of Sally can be shared www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com