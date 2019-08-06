Janet Kay Podsiadlo (nee: Waterman), 78, of Unionville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born on May 17, 1941, in Clinton, Iowa to Rosemary and Wayne Waterman. She also lived in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Italy, Okinawa, and most recently Unionville, Virginia. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1960 and always held Clinton close to her heart. She enjoyed decorating, antiquing, baking, long drives, music, and being with her family. She was an amazing mother and wife. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Podsiadlo, and her daughter, Michelle Travis, as well as her brothers Eugene Waterman and Robert Waterman. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Arthur Podsiadlo; son, Christopher Podsiadlo; daughter, Kathryn Podsiadlo and Kathryn's husband, Zachary Fish; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Podsiadlo; son-in-law, Kevin Travis; sister, Roseanne Reap; grandchildren, Amy Podsiadlo, Tim Podsiadlo, Leah Travis-Conder, and Cord Travis; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com. She will be missed dearly.