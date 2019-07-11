Marilyn Angela Poggi, ("Aunt Martzi"), of Fredericksburg, entered eternal life July 4, 2019. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Vera Poggi, her twin brother, James Poggi, and her sister, Joan Izzo. She is survived by her devoted niece, Diana Wine (Greg), nephews, Robert and Paul Izzo, and friend, Inge Weick, who was like a sister to Marilyn. A native of Brooklyn, Marilyn worked for CBS and then had a long career in corporate relations at Philip Morris. She took early retirement from Philip Morris to care for her aging parents, and was a wonderful caregiver. Marilyn had a knack for spotting Hollywood and Broadway stars on the sidewalks of New York, but would never intrude on their privacy. Marilyn was an inveterate letter and card writer, and never missed a birthday or special occasion. Marilyn cherished and was cherished by her family and friends. She was scrupulously honest and fair, kind, and always considerate, thoughtful and loving. In addition to her family and best friend, Inge, she loved dogs, anything pink, and professional tennis (especially Roger Federer). She lived simply that others might simply live. To honor her memory, wear something pink, be kind, turn off the lights when you leave a room, and every chance you get, tell someone you cherish how much you love them. The family is eternally grateful to Inge, whose care and concern for Marilyn knew no bounds, to her neighbors who came to her aid in her hour of need, and to the nurses at Mary Washington Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception at July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.storkefuneralhome.com