Nicholas J. Polivka (Nick), 71, of Woodford, Virginia, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and retired as a self-employed painting contractor. Nick was an active member and Deacon at Ambassador Baptist Church in Woodford, and counted his personal relationship with the Lord and assurance of salvation through Him as this life's greatest rewards. He is survived by his lovingly devoted wife of almost 50 years, Margaret Fedder Polivka (Marge), with whom he experienced all of his life's most precious moments. Also surviving are their seven children - Nick Polivka, Jr. (Tracey), Angie Polivka, Michelle Donahue (Kyle), Joshua Polivka (Jamie), Paul Polivka (Shannon), Tony Polivka (Amber) and Meg Craig (Rob); thirteen grandchildren Trey, Logan, Ian, Gavin, Bri, Corbin, JP, Kristi, Emma, Andy, Caleb, Eli, and Hudson; and four siblings - Liz Larson, Marie Anderson, Mark Polivka, and Suzan Polivka. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Helen Polivka. His genuine and caring manner will be dearly missed by those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished by those he left behind. A celebration of his life will be held at Ambassador Baptist Church as soon as restrictions due to the current pandemic are lifted, and burial with military honors at Quantico National Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the Baptist International Missions, Inc. (BIMI) Retired Missionaries Fund at PO Box 9, Harrison, Tennessee 37341, or by visiting BIMI.org. Please identify your contribution by placing his name in the memo section. Online condolences may also be left for the family and service updates may be found at www.storkefuneralhome.com.