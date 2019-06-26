George Michael Polychrones, 80, of Unionville passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. George was born on December 14, 1938 in Alexandria to Michael and Mary (Drossos) Polychrones. George was a Spirit-filled lover and follower of Jesus Christ. He was preceded by his wife, Betty Polychrones and two brothers. He is survived by his brother Perry Polychrones; children, Donna Kierstead and David Layman; grandchildren, Jesse Owens, and his wife Angie Owens, and Emily Layman. Family and friends are invited to celebrate George's life at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, VA., on Thursday, June 27 from 12 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Park. Online condolences and fond memories of George may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com