Miriam Ponton, 91, of Spotsylvania passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home. Miriam was a member of Round Oak Baptist Church and loved the fellowship when she was able to attend services. She worked many years for High's Ice Cream and enjoyed her time in the Strawberry Fields at Belvedere Plantation. Her main focus was being a housewife, mother and grandmother. She had an undying love for children and was happiest when her children and grandchildren were around her. She taught many lessons to us all sitting on the porch snapping green beans and shucking corn. Sunday dinners at home with family and time spent around the kitchen table talking were dear to her heart. She spent her free time doing puzzles, playing cards and watching her favorite game shows. Miriam is survived by sons George Dickinson (Judy) and Tracy Ponton; daughters Janet Whitaker, Becky Furrow (Rocky) and Tina Tipton (Rob); 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph & Irena Dickinson; husband Edward Ponton; sons Charles, James, Samuel, Arnold; and brother, Gordon. Due to current circumstances with COVID-19 all services will be held privately. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

