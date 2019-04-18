Betty Burke Janney Poole, 90, a longtime resident of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by her family. Betty Burke was born in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 1928 to Harvey McPherson and Helen Elizabeth (Burke) Janney. She grew up in the then rural and idyllic community of Occoquan. Occoquan was so remote at that time they did not have enough students for their senior class, so Betty Burke finished her education in Alexandria. Betty Burke then graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.A. degree in Early Childhood Education. Betty Burke moved to Fredericksburg and founded the Lawrence School in 1959, which became one of the preeminent kindergartens in the area for the next 20 years. She was the first woman to be appointed to the Virginia Draft Board. Betty was Chairwoman of Wilson Brothers, a family-owned building supply business, which she was active in until it was sold in 2001. She was a longtime member of the Parnassus Club. Betty Burke was an active member of St. George's Church, where she served on the vestry and sung in the choir, and was very involved with the Episcopal Church Women. In the budding years of the Fredericksburg restaurant scene Betty Poole provided La Petite Auberge with her now famous red pepper jelly, which can still be found on their menu. Even with Betty Burke's many accomplishments outside of the home, her first love was her immediate and extended families. Known for her strong will and strong opinions, she always shared her great wisdom with family and friends with love and concern. Betty Burke always dealt with life's ups and downs with a positive attitude. She was known for her trademark giggle and infectious laughter, which were a constant throughout her day and a joy to hear. In her 70's she was blessed with grandchildren and was adoringly known as BB. When BB, ever the teacher, was asked if she would spoil her grandchildren she replied, "I will love them and teach them to behave!" She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James William "Bill" Poole who called her "Sweetie" throughout their long life together; her three children, Jeffrey Janney Poole (Lynn), Elizabeth Spangler (Jerry), and Helen Corroon (Richard); step-daughter Cathy Simon; seven grandchildren Natalie Spangler, William Spangler, Richard Corroon III, J. William Corroon, George Corroon, Ava Corroon, and Franklin Simon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Harvey "Mac" Janney Jr. and Douglas Gibson Janney. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at St. George's Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg. A celebration of her life will be held following the service in the church hall downstairs. A private burial, for immediate family only, will occur in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.