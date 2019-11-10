Emilio Carmel Porto, 90, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Carriage Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. Emilio was a faithful and devoted husband, dedicated father, and loving grandfather. He had a successful career in the US Army and then in the Federal Civil Service. Emilio loved gardening, woodworking, and watching football. Survivors include his six children, Robert Porto of Dublin, Jane Kemp and husband Worthington of Welcome, MD, Edward Porto and wife Natalie of Fredericksburg, Joseph Porto and wife Nichelle of Sterling, Irene Johnson and husband Nathan of Centerton, AR, and Katharine Jackson and husband Nick of Woodbridge; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother Jerry Porto of Philadelphia, PA; and his beloved friend Mary Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Irene Catherine Porto. A service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends and loved ones two hours prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.