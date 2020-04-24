Charles H. Poth Sr., 80, of Culpeper, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Richmond. Charles served honorably in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1958 to 1969. He was a former Cub and Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America. Charles was a proud father of three Eagle Scouts. He was the former President of the Beaver County Rock and Mineral Society in Pennsylvania, a former member of the Pinellas Geological Society and the Suncoast Gem and Mineral Society of Florida. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Judith L. (Mack) Poth; three sons, Charles Jr. (Debbie), James (Yvette) and Timothy (Amy); and eight grandchildren, Kennedy, Kaitlyn, Haylie, Sierra, Christian, Madison, Todd, and Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry W. and Lena (Gable) Poth; his sisters Harriet and Grace; brothers Harry (Bud), Robert and Donald; and grandson Andrew. Interment will be held in Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
