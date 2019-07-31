Raymond ("Ray") L. Potter, Sr., of Stafford County, passed away Saturday, 27 July 2019 at the age of 77 from complications related to multiple surgeries. Ray leaves behind his devoted children Renita Potter, Rita Albritton, Raymond (Ray) Potter Jr., Roy Potter Sr. (Deborah), and Renee Ballard (John); his beloved sisters Cora Pennington and Grace Keens; and nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Potter Sr., mother Grace Mae Pearson; siblings Claire Potter, Joseph Potter, Jr., Anniemae Rogers, Leonard Potter, Caton Potter, Betty Mullins, Esther Sexton, Edward Potter, Maude Louise Price, and Ethel Beverly. Ray will be remembered as the ultimate family man who served as an inspiration to all he loved. His giving spirit allowed him the ability to help and guide so many without realizing the impact or lasting impression he stamped on all our hearts. He was an amazing father, a warrior for his family, and an unspoken hero to many. Through his love and devotion all who knew him were truly blessed. Services and inurnment will be private. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.